Lecturer accuses popular Nigerian Pastor of false prophecy, manipulation

A Lecturer, Philip Anochie has accused the Senior Pastor of Grace Nation International, aka Liberation City, Chris Okafor, of keeping his wife and children away from him.

According to Philip, trouble ensued in his house after Okafor prophesied that he plans to make his daughter mad.

He stated that his wife blocked his number and told their children to do the same.

He noted that efforts to contact his wife has been abortive, adding that she is now in Lagos while he is based in Delta State, where he works as a Lecturer at Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbarha Otor, Ugheli, Delta State.

In a WhatsApp message, titled: “An urgent appeal for help to locate and rescue my children from Pastor Chris Okafor,” Philip noted that his family is destroyed because of a false prophecy by the clergyman.

He said: “My name is Philip Anochie.

“I humbly appeal to you to help me rescue my children from Pastor Chris Okafor, the owner of Grace Nation International Aka Liberation City located at Plot 4-12 Oshofisan Street, off Odozi street, By Ereke Bus stop, Ojodu Berger, Lagos , Nigeria.

“Pastor Chris Okafor gave a false prophecy that I want to make my daughter to run mad spiritually.

“(I HAVE THE VIDEO). Pastor Chris Okafor and my wife staged the prophecy to brainwash my daughter against me.

“If you watch the video, you will see that my wife and my daughter came out from the crowd even before Pastor Chris Okafor called Lucia my daughter to come out showing that they are aware that Pastor Chris Okafor was about to call them to prophecy about them.

“A copy of the video can be made available to you if you request it on my Whattsapp Number.

“This prophecy made my wife, Vivian Anochie, to pack out of my house in shasha area of Lagos with my six children to an unknown address somewhere in dopemu – agege axis of Lagos State which is near Pastor Chris Okafor’s Church.

“Pastor Chris Okafor rented the flat for my wife and used it to detain my wife and children.

“A video of the flat can be sent to you through my Whattsapp number.

“Search the name of Pastor Chris Okafor on facebook and youtube.

“Pastor Chris Okafor has been widely reported widely on Facebook and Youtube as a 419 pastor and is likely to use my children for rituals to grow his church.

“Pastor Chris Okafor made that prophecy against me because of his interest in my wife and to brainwash my daughter against me.

“He rented the house for her with the purpose of using my children for ritual sacrifices later to grow his church.

“My wife put my phone number at “user busy” and denied me access to the children.

“Two of my children that passed Jamb could not go for their post – UTME examination registration.

“My children are in psychological trauma as they cannot see me or receive my calls.

“I humbly appeal to you sir, to help me rescue my children.

“My wife is not working or doing any business.

“Pastor Chris Okafor rented a flat near his church and kept my wife and children with a motive to use them for ritual sacrifices to recover his money spent on them.

“He promised heaven and earth to my children to the extent that two of them that passed Jamb told me that they are not going to university.

“Pastor Chris Okafor deceived my wife into agreeing to move into the flat and brainwashed my children against me .

“My wife put my number on “user busy”, blocked me on Whattsapp and Facebook and warned my children not to communicate with me or leave the house without her permission.

“One of my children that contacted me, sent me these two text messages:

“Call me in 30 minutes time.

“Mummy did not allow me to go out.

“I believe that their life may be in great danger if I do not find them on time.

“My younger children schooled last year in Shasha government primary school but were transferred from there by my wife to another government school probably near where they are living now.

“My wife refused to give me their new address and denied me access to my children thereby putting their life in danger.

“Sir, I will like you to help me locate and rescue my children from Pastor Chris Okafor.

“As a man of God, he is supposed to unite families together and not to take people’s wife and children because of his wealth.

“I want you to help me locate the whereabouts of my children and rescue them.

“Pastor Chris okafor knows my wife and where she and my children are.

“I will like you to contact Pastor Chris okafor on the phone numbers on my letter and hear his own side too.



“Ask him where my wife and children are.

“Tell him to release my children to me.



“I want to take my children to continue their education away from Pastor Chris okafor.

“I need compensation for his deliberate misleading falsehood which my family, his victims, have acted on to our detriment.

“It’s an action in defamation and malicious publication against my person and family.

“The expenses made and what we passed through during this period should be compensated for by Pastor Chris Okafor.



“I need a public appology by him to members of his church and to my family .

“It will be very much appreciated, Sir, if my humble appeal is granted.

“I have written to DPOs around him and the commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Inspector General of police but no reply yet .

“My fear is that if I use a police man to arrest him, he may use his money to turn the case against me and even bribe them to kill me.

“I want to use the press because if pastor Chris Okafor gets to know that people are aware, he will release them.

“I am a lecturer in microbiology and immunology, Michael and Cecilia Ibru university, Agbarha Otor, Ughelli, Delta state.

“When I contacted pastor Chris okafor about the false prophecy and it’s results, he asked me for the phone number of my wife and the video.

“I sent it to him. He did not tell me anything again.

“He now presents his secretary as a shield and made himself unreachable whenever I want to contact him.”

The Eagle Online, obtained the WhatsApp chat exchange between Philip and an alleged number saved as Pastor Chris Okafor 4.

The Eagle Online gathered that Philip contacted Okafor that his prophecy has divided his home and that he should help him locate his wife.

According to Philip, the clergyman prophesied that he gave her daughter high blood pressure and want to make her mad.

However, Philip noted that his daughter got HBP after fighting with a man in their residence.

He said he sued the man to court, but his daughter withdrew the case due to pressures and pleas from neighbours.

Philip told Okafor that his wife blocked him, changed her dress sense and go after men in Lagos ever since they started quarrelling.

Philip urged the Prophet to explain the prophecy better to his wife as the peace in their family is at stake.

Philip then sent the video of the prophecy to Okafor and accused him of destroying his family with falsehood.

He stated that he would sue Okafor as soon as possible for fabricating lies against him and scattering my family.

Philip then cursed Okafor with Psalm 52:1-7 and other unnamed Bible verses, but the clergyman replied: “Exactly back to you.”

Efforts to reach the Church and Pastor Okafor did not succeed as the telephones lines obtained online did not go through.