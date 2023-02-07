Lecturer accused of sexually abusing his 10-year-old daughter

A Lecturer, whose name and place of work was not disclosed, has been accused by the Lagos State Government of defiling his 10-year-old daughter.

The allegation, by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, has led to the arraignment of the Lecture.

The Executive Secretary for the agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the agency got to know about the development when the victim’s mother reported the case to officials of the agency.

Vivour-Adeniyi said in the statement: “The case was reported by the mother of the victim to the agency in January 2023. According to the information the DSVA gathered, the last abuse happened on December 30, 2022.

“During the court proceedings at Ogba, the mother of the victim allegedly said that her husband had stopped being intimate with her since 2018 and anytime she tried to address it, it always resulted in him physically assaulting her.

“The lecturer was arraigned before Magistrate B. V. Osunsanmi on February 3, 2023, at the Samuel Ilori Magistrate Court 1, Ogba, for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old biological daughter and was also alleged to have been having carnal knowledge of her since 2018.

“He was charged on two counts of defilement and sexual assault by penetrations which were contrary to and punishable under Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

In the statement, Vivour-Adeniyi said the defendant’s plea was not taken.

She disclosed that the court ruled that the accused be remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, adding that the case was adjourned to March 6, 2023.

She urged residents of the state to continue to break the culture of silence by reporting cases of abuse, stressing that all forms of abuse were crimes against the state.