Leave Niger Republic alone or face God’s wrath, Primate Ayodele warns President Joe Biden

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the President of the United States Of America (USA), Joe Biden to resist invading the Niger Republic over the military coup that ousted the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

The US acting Deputy Secretary, Victoria Nuland had in a statement on Tuesday called on the junta to return the ousted president to power, and if not, the US may be pushed to invade the country.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Primate Ayodele stated that an invasion of Niger Republic by the United States will be a satanic and terrorist move that will spark up the anger of God against US President, Joe Biden.

The prophet warned Joe Biden to allow the people of Niger Republic to decide their future rather than forcing the return of democracy on them. He asked the US to face the many challenges facing the country instead of intervening in Niger Republic’s matter.

He explained that fighting Niger Republic will be tantamount to fighting God and that it will discredit the government of Joe Biden who is seeking a second term in office as the US President.

He also made it known that invading Niger Republic will cause more trouble to the peace of the world while citing that it is too early to fight the junta.

‘’If the US invades Niger Republic, it will be a satanic and terrorist move. It means Joe Biden is looking for God’s anger. US involvement is just a means to enslave the people of Niger Republic. The US is passing through a lot of challenges, why do they want to invade Niger when they have their own problems to battle with. It is a means to start a third world war which God is against.’’

‘’Leave Niger to decide their future, this is the message of the Lord to the US. Going to fight in Niger is like fighting God, the US will pay heavily for it if the invasion happens. This will also discredit and disqualify Joe Biden’s government. His second-term ambition is still shaking, an attempt to invade Niger Republic will destroy his government.’’

‘’Don’t invade Niger, invasion of the country will cause more trouble to the peace of the world, it won’t be an easy thing. It’s too early to fight in Niger, don’t start a third world war.’’