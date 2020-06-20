The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the news that the vaccine to COVID-19 has been found in some countries.

The Prophet said this in a new set of prophecies on Saturday.

Ayodele, who had earlier said in April that the vaccine will be found, but not until July, maintained that the main vaccine won’t be found until them and will be produced by China.

He said: “Some countries claim to have found COVID-19 vaccine.

“The real vaccine will be out in July.

“Another one is coming, which will be produced by China.”

Speaking on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, Prophet Ayodele revealed that he sees a secret document of the government being leaked.

He said the document will cause a lot of challenges for Buhari, alerting him that he needs to get active.

He also warned Buhari of a cabal.

He mentioned that the cabal wants to make him redundant.

He also advised that his Service Chiefs be changed for the sake of security in the country.

Ayodele said: “Buhari isn’t active anymore.

“If he is not careful, a cabal will make him redundant because his government is sitting on the time bomb.

“IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) will still cause so many issues.

“He must change his Service Chiefs before the government can be stabilised.

“COVID19 is still threatening Aso Rock and till government does the right thing, it will still kill more people there.

“Celebrities are not left out in the COVID-19 death.”

While talking on the rainy season, Prophet Ayodele made it known that he sees the rain wrecking lots of havoc than normal, rendering a lot homeless and killing people.

He predicted: Rain will do more damage.

“It will kill some people.

“Also, fire will wreck havoc in strategic places, even Government Houses are not exempted.”

Reacting to the rumoured death of former Oyo State Governor, Primate Ayodele said he still sees him on danger list, adding that he needs serious prayers to come back alive from what has befallen him.

He said: “I see Ajimobi on danger list.

“He needs intense prayers to return alive.”

Also, the man of God made some prophecies about some African countries, including Burundi, Mali and Cameroon.

Ayodele predicted: “Another prominent person will die in Burundi.

“COVID-19 is not over there.

“Mali will remove their president.

“I am seeing a new president there.

“Cameroonian president needs prayer for his health because there will be some challenges.”