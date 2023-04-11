Leaked Audio: Obi has more questions to answer, says FG

The Federal Government has said the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has more questions to answer on the leaked audio involving him and the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo.

After days of silence, Obi said the audio was fake, and accused the Federal Government of spreading lies against him.

But in a press briefing in London, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, challenged Obi to clarify what he meant by saying the leaked conversation was fake.

“I need to draw the attention of Nigerians to the recently leaked audio of a conversation between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the cleric.

“The leaked audio rattled Nigerians because we heard Obi pleading with the cleric to interfere on his behalf to convince Christians that this is a religious war and they should support him. In the aftermath of the leaked audio, Obi came out to say that it was a fake, doctored audio call.

“If it is fake, it means it never took place. But if it is doctored, it means there was that conversation but it was manipulated. Obi needs to come out and make the clarification on whether the conversation did not take place or it took place, but it was doctored.

“If it was doctored, which part of it was doctored? Is it the beginning, the middle, or the end or is it the ‘Yes Daddy’ part of it, or where he said it was a religious war?”

Mohammed said the leaked audio had corroborated the position that Obi’s electioneering campaign was based on religion and ethnicity.