Leah Sharibu will not be abandoned, Presidency assures

The Presidency says the Buhari administration will not relent in efforts to bring Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl still in captivity, safely back home to her parents.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari is as committed to the freedom of Sharibu as he was to the girls’ freedom when all 110 were in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists.

He said: “The Buhari administration will not relent in efforts to bring Leah Sharibu safely back home to her parents as it has done for the other girls after she was held back by the terrorists over her decision, as reported, not to convert from Christianity to Islam.

“President Buhari is fully conscious of his duty under the constitution to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of faith, ethnic background or geopolitical location and will not shirk in this responsibility.

“The President is equally mindful of the fact that true followers of Islam all over the world respect the injunction that there is no compulsion in religion.

“To this effect, no one or group can impose its religion on another.

“His heart goes out to the isolated parents who must watch others rejoice while their own daughter is still away. The lone Dapchi girl, Leah, will not be abandoned.”

Shehu said the President had assured the Sharibu family that he would continue to do all he could to ensure that they also have cause to rejoice with their daughter soon.