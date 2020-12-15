Leadway Assurance’s position as one of Nigeria’s most valuable and employee-sensitive organisations received a boost at the 2020 edition of the Best Workplaces Award ceremony organised by the influential Great Place to Work Institute, where it was crowned as a winner in the Silver Category.

The Great Place to Work awards ceremony was instituted in Nigeria in 2012 by the Great Place to Work Institute, a global research and consulting firm best known for producing the Fortune 100 Best Companies list in the United States and similar lists in 45 other countries.

The Institute defines great workplaces as companies where employees trust the people they work with, take pride in their work and enjoy a good relationship with their colleagues.

According to the Great Place to Work Institute: “The Great Place to Work awards ceremony aims at celebrating outstanding performance in the Trust Index and Culture Audit Survey, in addition to showcasing best global practices in employee policies and programmes which exemplify the five dimensions of the Great Place to Work Model, namely credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.”

Reacting to the firm’s feat at this year’s event, Human Resources Director, Leadway Assurance, Kunbi Adeoti, said the award was a “testament to the company’s dedicated pursuit of excellence in the management of our greatest asset – our people.

“The acknowledgement given by this award as well as the impeccable reputation enjoyed by Leadway as a trustworthy and value-adding partner to our customers have come through the consistent devotion of employees to operational improvements to promote and maintain competitive advantage. We will continue to work hard toward maintaining this business approach.”

On his part, MD/CEO, Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, expressed his appreciation to the staff of the organisation.

According to Hassan-Odukale: “I would like to thank staff at Leadway for their contributions to making Leadway a Great Place to Work. As we celebrate this unique award, it is my hope and prayer that we will all double our resolve and commitment to making our organisation not just the best place to work, but the pride of the Nigerian employment market and a respected entity globally acknowledged for delivering high performance and creating value for our clients.”

Hassan-Odukale pledged the company’s readiness to continue to invest in best in class skills, tools and processes to aid the provision of a continuously appealing work environment, geared towards producing innovative and comprehensive business solutions as well as delivering sustainable benefits to all stakeholders.