Leading Nigerian Fintech appoints industry experts to advisory board

NowNow Digital Systems, a leading Nigerian FinTech start-up has announced the appointment of David London, Henrietta Bankole-Olusina, and Olayinka David-West to its Advisory Board.

A statement by the outfit said as world-renowned industry experts, their addition to the advisory board showcases the company’s commitment to creating the largest fintech ecosystem in Africa by providing dynamic solutions to empower Africans with technology. Brief profiles of the executives:

1. David London is the Managing Director of Cybersecurity at The Chertoff Group

2. Henrietta Bankole-Olusina is the VP and Practice Lead, Economic Inclusion, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors

3. Olayinka David-West is the Associate Dean of Lagos Business School.