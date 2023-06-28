President Muhammadu Buhari has said that leading a country like was one of the hardest challenges in life.

The former Nigerian leader said this in his Sallah message issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

In the message, Buhari wished Nigerian Muslims Hajj Mabrur and safe return home.

He said: “Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.”

He then urged Nigerians to fully support the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed, adding: “Leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.”

