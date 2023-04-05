Leadership tussle: Security seal Plateau House Assembly complex

Security operatives have sealed off the entrance of the Plateau House Assembly as the tussle for the assembly speakership deepens.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 15 security vehicles were seen stationed in strategic locations around the complex.

NAN also observed stern looking Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security personnel manned the gates and surroundings.

The road linking the Terminus Market from the Plateau Specialist Hospital through the assembly complex was blocked from traffic.

The Plateau Police Spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, said that the move was to forestall any breakdown of law of order around the assembly.

”We learnt that supporters of some politicians will be coming around the assembly to protest.

“If the politicians’ supporters come around, it is going to affect traffic and it may lead to breakdown of law and order.

“In order to save lives and property, we took this action so that we can control security arrangements within the Plateau house of assembly area.

“If nothing happens, the security will be relaxed and everything will return to normal,” he explained

NAN reports that Abok Ayuba who was impeached on Oct. 28, 2021 was reinstated by the Plateau High Court on Monday.

He resumed duties on Tuesday and presided over plenary.

But Ayuba’s successor, Yakubu Sanda and 12 others filed an appeal and stay of execution on Tuesday.

Both Sanda and Ayuba are laying claim to the speakership of the assembly.

While Ayuba is relying on his reinstatement, Sanda is holding unto the stay of execution