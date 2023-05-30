Leadership Tussle: Plateau Assembly holds plenary after two months closure

The Plateau House of Assembly Tuesday held its plenary after two months of closure, congratulating the newly sworn-in Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The Speaker, Abok Ayuba, who presided over the plenary was elected Speaker by his colleagues in June 2019, but was impeached on October 28, 2021 by members of the Assembly.

Ayuba, however, challenged his impeachment which he described as illegal, saying that it contravened the rules of the assembly.

He was eventually reinstated on April 3 by a Plateau High Court presided over by Justice Nefisa Musa.

The Speaker who succeeded Ayuba, Assemblyman Yakubu Sanda, challenged the High Court judgement and claimed that he was still in charge, a situation that led to closure of the Assembly complex by security agencies so as to avoid breakdown of law and order.

The reinstated Speaker, during the plenary, decried the time wasted over the needless closure but thanked God that they finally resumed legislative business.

Also during the plenary, a motion for a matter of urgent public importance was moved by Assemblyman Bala Fwenji, member representing Mangu South State Constituency.

Fwenji said that he moved the motion in pain because most parts of his constituency came under serious attack with no fewer than 180 people killed, many sustained various degrees of injuries while more than 30,000 were displaced.

The members unanimously condemned the persistent attacks in the state and called on Plateau and federal governments to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The lawmakers said that according to the Nigerian Constitution, security shall be the primary responsibility of the government.

They called for a review of the law establishing Operation Rainbow, the state security outfit to make it more effective in combating the challenges.

The Assemblymen called for a roundtable for the key stakeholders in Plateau to find a permanent solution to the attacks.

They called on the government to direct the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assess the situation and assist the victims to ameliorate their sufferings.

It would be recalled that security operatives sealed the Assembly complex since April 4 over leadership tussles.

Meanwhile, the Plateau Rural Access Agency bill passed second reading during Tuesday’s plenary.