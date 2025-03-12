Leadership crisis rocks Kogi SDP as Chairman dismisses planned congress

The Kogi State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is facing internal discord following a factional congress that produced a new state executive.

It was learnt that a faction of the party conducted a congress on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, which declared Ahmed Atta as Chairman and Abdulrahaman Idris as Secretary.

In a swift reaction, the incumbent Chairman, Mouktar Atim Oricha, dismissed the congress as an “effort in futility,” stating that his tenure remains valid until April 2026.

Speaking to newsmen in Lokoja, Oricha described those behind the congress as “faceless political criminals”, insisting that their actions were a violation of due process.

He condemned the faction’s move, stating: “Our tenure will expire in April 2026, so we wonder why there is such a rush to conduct an illegal congress. It is a clear case of political desperation.”

Oricha commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for boycotting the congress, reinforcing its illegitimacy.

He urged the public to disregard the outcome of the congress, emphasizing: “This so-called congress, held by individuals masquerading as SDP members, is laughable and criminal in a modern democratic setting.

“These individuals are faceless and sponsored by their paymasters to create chaos in our party.”

Oricha confirmed that he has petitioned INEC, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Kogi State Commissioner of Police to disregard and stop the “charade” called a congress.

Reaffirming his leadership, Oricha pointed out that the current state executive was validly elected in April 2022 and that the next congress would not take place until April 2026, in line with the SDP constitution.

“I am the authentic Chairman of SDP in Kogi State, and we will not allow intruders to destroy the party we have built over the years. This congress is null and void and cannot stand,” he added.

The crisis underscores the deepening factional struggles within the Kogi SDP, as rival groups battle for control ahead of future political engagements.

