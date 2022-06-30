Leadership and service, by Lilian Mabeek

A guardian is a leader. Any person who is in front of any household, family and organisation commanding a certain authority is known as a leader. Someone with strength to persevere, to push others to a greater height is a leader. The intuition of leadership is usually innate.

It is a natural flow of communication and knowing how to relate with all age group is a quality of a leader.

Sometimes the headship may not always be the oldest yet such person possesses a charismatic, visionary and influential tenets of humility to instruct others with words of motivation across boards.

Servants are the real leaders. Anyone who cannot be patient will not have a servant ability, which is the true essence of leadership.

It can be very inconveniencing to assume the front line because it takes a lot of sacrifices to do that and also it is time consuming to place the priority of others above oneself and character is really the case for anyone serving others as a leader.

My commentary today torches on the maids we employ in our homes. Who are they? How do you see them? I am not discussing the maids with polluted upbringing who come into people’s home and create havoc!

I am focusing on the good house girl, house boy, house maid, maid servant. These set of people who organise your home!

They are the super leaders of a home. As house helps are generally referred in Nigeria, their roles are defined as providing services as home assistants, but they are the heroes in a house, especially those ones who know their onions and jobs.

They are virtually at the helm of affairs in the home. Without these kind of people as maids, sometimes the whole house gets grounded to a halt when they are not around.

They are effective with all the day’s chores and programmes and the day to day running of the house is functional when they are on board because they know how to tidy the home. They are usually the first to wake at dawn and last to sleep at night.

How are they wired? Why are they not always tired? Have you wondered why? It is a natural flow from within and that is why they have the ability to control and deliver the task of the day afforded them.

Their daily activities range from simple chores of cooking the family meals, washing, cleaning, sweeping, market errands, school errands, baby sitting, all sorts. And this has become a routine from day to day and all year round. Such individual are rare as helps. Rather, they deserve more than they get as salary.

Their type of loyalty require a measure of appreciation from their principals because they are the real home makers, and without them it will be obvious that the house will be extremely disorganised.

Their home management acumen must henceforth be appreciated by increasing their pay and comfort for better service delivery.

When your salary as their employer get fatter, fatten them up because they have helped you keep your interest from falling apart. Their mindset is that once life get easier for my “oga madam, them go remember me!”

But do we really remember them? Make out time today and process these set of people in your life and find a better way of improving their lives as they have done for you.