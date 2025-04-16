Leaders must solve problems of all, not just of Lagos gang — Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that leaders at the national level must solve the problems of all Nigerians and not just those of a gang in Lagos State.

Governor Makinde made this position known when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Tuesday.

He said: “We have to look at Nigerians.

“What do Nigerians want?

“Are they happy?

“Are we just playing stunt politics or are we just focusing on solving the problems facing Nigerians?

“Have we reduced hunger in the land?

“Are people hungry?

“What exactly should we be looking at in the future?

“Those are issues we have to address as leaders.

“Those are the things you need to look at.

“Politics, governance and all of these things don’t take care of themselves.

“Are you able to make the lives of our people better across the country, not just for a section of the country?

“Not just for, I am sorry to say, maybe a gang in Lagos.

“We want a situation where everybody in every corner in the country, you must look at them once you are at the national level.”

