Leader of dreaded youths terrorising Lagos Island nabbed by police + Photos

A leader of the notorious youths group terrorising Lagos Island, Lagos State, O strong, Tolani Yusuf, has been nabbed by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command.

The notorious leader of the youth group is reputed to have allegedly robbed and killed many people along with the his gang.

This time, Yusuf was alleged to have stabbed one Tajudeen Sodiq on the stomach, with his victim’s intestine cut and the rice he just ate pouring out.

He was said to have boasted after stabbing Sodiq that he will only spend three months in police detention before being set free.

He claimed that the politicians he works for will come for him.

When some youths around tried to overpower him, forcing the knife out of his hand, he started biting them and escaped.

He was later apprehended by the police.