The Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Rev. Denis Isizoh, and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, have urged politicians to avoid ungodly romance with demonic powers and allow the light of God to shine through their lives.

Speaking at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Oraukwu, during the burial of late Bridget Ukeji, Bishop Isizoh explained that true power comes from God.

He said, however, that most politicians were fond of going to the shrine or engaging in occultic practices just to achieve their political ambitions.

He warned that any involvement with occultism, fetishism or idolatry is romance with the devil and will have dangerous consequences.

Addressing journalists after the event, Obi observed that a true leader is meant to live with the fear of God and resist the allurements of evil.

He said politicians who patronise native doctors were those who did not have the interest of the people at heart.

He said: “We all must understand that politics is not about what you get, but what you are able to give to society around you.

“Anyone desiring any political position must be consumed with the desire to help his people.

“True leadership is about service, when we understand it, we will rethink the way we struggle for power in Nigeria.

“As a politician, how many Nigerians will be lifted out of poverty because you became an occult?

“How many schools and hospitals will be provided by your visit to a native doctor?

“We must focus our minds on the things that build, rather than tear down our society.”

Obi further called on Nigerians to continue to pray for Nigerian leaders that God will touch them to use public funds for public good.