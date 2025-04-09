Lead poisoning: FG orders illegal miners out of Zamfara

The Federal Government has ordered illegal miners to immediately vacate all mining sites in Zamfara State following the confirmation of an outbreak of lead poisoning in Bungudu Local Government Area.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Zamfara State, known for its rich gold deposits, first recorded a major lead poisoning epidemic in 2010.

The outbreak was traced to artisanal gold mining activities, which led to environmental contamination and the poisoning of hundreds of residents, particularly children.

Alake, in the statement by Tomori on Tuesday, said that all mining activities were still on hold until the release of Standard Operating Procedures that would guide the resumption of exploration in the state.

He expressed concern that the six-year mining ban in the state, reversed in December 2024. should have prevented any cases of lead poisoning.

He said: “The outbreak is an evidence that traditional and local institutions allowed illegal miners to operate in their areas in flagrant violation of the ban.

“Every citizen should obey the laws and regulations established by constituted authorities.

“Our revered traditional institutions and local authorities, which are funded from the federation accounts, have an even higher responsibility to enforce government directives.

“However, where they demonstrate wilful negligence and abdicate their responsibilities, they perpetrate a state of anomie with dire consequences, as we are witnessing in this case.”

According to Alake, experts and ministry reports will recommend specific interventions to help the government prevent future calamities.

The minister, however, commended the Zamfara State Government for deploying emergency services to the affected area, and called for stronger collaboration between the state and the Ministry officials.

He said: “We must work together to kick out illegal miners from all corners to protect the lives of innocent citizens endangered by the desperation of a few individuals to make money at all costs.”

According to him, the ministry will soon release a comprehensive SOP to guide the resumption of mining activities in Zamfara State.

The procedures, he explained, would address cases of existing holders of mining licences and fresh applicants alongside compliance to community development agreements.

He added that other issues the SOP would address include the beneficiation and remediation efforts to overhaul the mining sector in the state.

Alake noted that the recent approval of the deployment of satellite technology to monitor mining sites nationwide will put an end to illegal mining and other sharp practices in the sector.

NAN recalls that in 2017, an epidemic of lead poisoning resulted in the deaths of more than 300 under-five children in Yar-Galma village of Bukkuyum LGA of the state.

