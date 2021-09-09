LCDA: Ekiti, communities peace parley deadlock

The peace meeting to resolve the crisis generated from siting the headquarters of Ikole-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ended in deadlock.

The meeting was held in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday at the instance of Ekiti State government to resolve the lingering crisis on the location of the LCDA headquarters.

Seven of the eight communities that comprised the LCDA had rejected Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti as the headquarters of the council.

The seven aggrieved traditional rulers led prominent indigenes of their communities to the peace talk, while Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti community was led by the traditional ruler, Oba Adeniyi Oso.

The seven traditional rulers are: Olusin of Usin-Ekiti, Oba Adedeji Oluyemi; Asaba of Isaba-Ekiti, Oba Olanrewaju Adeyanju; Olotunja of Ootunja-Ekiti, Oba Adedeji Fagbamila and Alasin of Asin-Ekiti, Oba Abraham Babalola;

Others are; Obaloke of Igbona-Ekiti, Oba Oladele Adeyemi; Alamo of Ilamo-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Awoseyila and Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ekiti.

Addressing leaders of the aggrieved communities, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, urged them to maintain peace and order.

Fapohunda’s appeal to them to cooperate with Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti, was however rejected openly at the meeting by the representatives of the seven aggrieved communities.

He called for caution among the communities, assuring them that state government would look into the issue and ensure justice.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice said a date would be fixed for the communities to meet with Gov. Kayode Fayemi for final resolution of the issue.

The spokesperson for the aggrieved communities, Dr Lanre Ayejuyo, said it would “sound absurd” for the communities to accept Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti as the LCDA headquarters.

He called on the state government to look into the matter for peaceful coexistence.

“We can stand on our own. We can stand as autonomous LCDA instead of merging us with Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti and not only that, even making the community the headquarters, this cannot work.

“How can seven communities serve under one that is not even on our geographical zone,” he said.

According to him, locating the headquarters of the council at Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti is against the interest of seven other communities.

“But, we are just appealing to Gov. Kayode Fayemi and the Chairman, LCDA Creation Committee to consider our initial proposal which was defended at the House of Assembly that the headquarters of the council be located at Usin-Ekiti,” he said.

In his own submission, the Obanla of Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti, Oba Adeniyi Oso, appealed to the seven aggrieved communities to accept the government decision.

The LCDA committee and communities agreed to hold a meeting with the state governor toward resolving the issue.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the traditional rulers of the seven aggrieved communities had led their subjects on a peaceful protest in Ado-Ekiti on their agitations.

The Ekiti LCDA Bill was passed by the state House of Assembly on Aug. 4 and signed into law on Aug. 6 by Fayemi.