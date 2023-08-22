LCCI urges government to embrace inclusive economic, fiscal plan 

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to consider the urgent need for an all-encompassing economic and fiscal plan.

It spoke in a communique by its Director General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, at the end of its Mid-Year Economic Review and Outlook.

The communique indicated that the move could be tailored towards having full/partial divestment of state-owned real estate, improved transport sector, and energy assets as post-election priorities.

Dr. Almona tasked the government to focus more on asset-based and equity offerings to improve revenue.

The communique reads in part: “Institutional reorganisation is urgently needed in the CBN and the NNPC to improve transparency and accountability.

“The operating environment of NNPCL is somewhat opaque, which is anti-competition. The oil sector will attract the desired investment if the government liberalizes fuel import licenses and other vital activities in the midstream and downstream.

“Government should unlock revenue from assets by complementing tax with rent, fees, dividends, and capital gains. Economies that optimize revenue through equities have recently offset the loss from declining commodity prices.

“The new administration is advised to borrow better to reduce debt costs by issuing a more asset-linked debt than IOUs. The non-interest-bearing debt opportunities should be explored as emerging markets tilt towards project equity financing.

“BDCs should not be referred to as parallel or unofficial markets, because they are officially licensed to trade.”

The LCCI, over the last 35 years, has consistently engaged the government and advanced the growth of the private sector and the overall Nigerian economy through regular reviews of the business and economic climate and policy advocacy.

The 2023 Mid-Year Economic Review and Outlook was jointly organised by the LCCI and Cordros Capital to point out opportunities for business growth and sustainability in Nigeria and the global market.

In his opening remarks, the LCCI President, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole, indicated that the half-yearly event reviewed vital policy developments and macroeconomic performance, adding that it also discussed the outlook and expectations for the next half, focusing on risks and opportunities.

The Chamber noted that Nigeria’s economy in the first half of 2023 was quite challenging due to multiple factors, recalling that the general election held in March 2023 were considered relatively peaceful and the transition completed in May, business conditions and operating environment in the first half of the year were essentially difficult due to rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, foreign exchange volatility, and the liberalisation of the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

Following this, the cost of living has significantly risen.

The first quarter GDP slowed to 2.31 percent primarily driven by growth in the non-oil sector while the oil sector remained in recession.

The country also witnessed a significant decline in foreign direct investments, coupled with a high level of public debt stock and concerns for debt sustainability, high unemployment, and poverty levels.

The International Monetary Fund in its July 2023 World Economic Outlook Update lowered its growth projection for Nigeria in 2023 to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent in 2022, reflecting security issues in the oil sector, policy risks and persistently high inflation.