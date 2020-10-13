The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has unveiled plans to host the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair to promote trade and drive industrialisation.

Gabriel Idahosa, Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, LCCI, made this known at a press conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

Idahosa said the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair would hold in both virtual and physical versions simultaneously.

He said that the trade fair would be held in adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent spread of the pandemic.

Idahosa said the chamber had engaged the services of the Lagos State Safety Commission toward a safe and hygienic trade fair.

He said that partners and sponsors had also pledged their support to the fair by providing safety logistics and equipment to ensure compliance with all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The board chairman lauded the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the opportunity to host the 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair.

“We wish to assure the governor and all stakeholders that plans toward ensuring a hitch-free 2020 Lagos International Trade fair are in place.

“As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost every sphere of human activity and we are all seeking ways and means to seeking solutions to emerging problems.

“We shall strictly adhere with the safety guideline of the Executive Governor in order to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

“We are watching situations around the pandemic and government decisions, and we are very dynamic in our strategies in the face of the pandemic.

“Already, the online booking portal is about to go live, which affords you the opportunity of booking your spaces early and enjoying some discounts.

“We are glad to confirm to you that the Trade Promotion Board has approved the hosting of a virtual trade fair as part of the 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair.

“To this end, plans are at an advanced stage for the customization of a virtual portal that would host the virtual trade fair,” he said.

Idahosa said that the virtual portal, customised and peculiar to the nature and operations of the Lagos International Trade Fair, would provide all the benefits to be enjoyed from the physical trade fair.

“To this end, you can book your spaces online through our portal and secondly, you can participate seamlessly in the virtual trade fair that is being customised to meet the needs of our exhibitors and visitors,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair is scheduled to hold from November 6 to November 15, 2020 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.