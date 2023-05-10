LCCI salutes Dangote on Refinery initiative, appreciates FG supportive role

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his vision to float the about to be inaugurated Dangote Refinery.

LCCI in a statement signed Wednesday by its Director General, Dr Chinyere Almona considered the impact of the facility on the Nigerian economy as significant.

The Chamber, while appreciating the supportive role of the Federal Government FG, affirmed that the business would save and generate foreign exchange, as well as create jobs, positively affect the value of the Naira, broaden prosperity for the downstream sector and provide growth opportunities for businesses.

“It will also stimulate economic growth by impacting the country’s balance of payments” Almona stressed.

The Chamber’s Head indicated that the body expects the Refinery to fuel further growth and development across its value chain, including cosmetics, plastics, textiles, etc.

Almona added: “We also see room for the development of added value in agribusiness, including the Sugar Backward Integration projects that plan to create a strong localized supply in the sugar industry, benefiting local suppliers across the sugar value chain.”

LCCI noted that the initiative portrays Nigeria as an attractive investment destination for local and foreign investors, urging the government to strengthen its commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses.

The Dangote Refinery which will soon be inaugurated is expected to be the Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s single-trained facility.

It has capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, sufficient to meet Nigeria’s need for refined petroleum products.