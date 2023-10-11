LCCI raises concern on imported loans, bonds into manufacturing sector

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concern on the capital imported into the manufacturing sector in the first half of the year, indicating that is largely in the form of loans and bonds.

This is contained in a press release signed by the Chamber’s Director General, Dr Chinyere Almona Wednesday.

Almona said the development reflected the challenges facing the manufacturing sector and the need to meet short-term obligations and slowing business activities, citing examples of Dangote Group and Tolaram raising N300 billion bonds, $38 million, respectively.

The release reads in part: “The significant increase reflects a low base of capital imported in the previous year and investors’ reaction to the two critical reforms, fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate harmonisation, in the first month of the new administration.

“The inflow in H1 2023 is expected to impact the manufacturing sector, particularly firms mitigating against current challenges, meeting short-term obligations, and falling consumer demand. Despite the harsh operating environment, the sector continues to demonstrate a degree of resilience and grew by 1.61% and 2.20% in Q1 and Q2 2023 respectively.”

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported an 88.16 per cent increase in capital inflow into the manufacturing sector in the first half of 2023 at $861.16 million compared to $457.67 million in the first half of 2022.