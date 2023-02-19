LCCI links poor purchasing power to hike in price, urges CBN to review monetary financing

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI said persistent rise in the general price level in recent times have caused some weakening in purchasing power, asking the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to check the extent of its monetary financing of the Federal Government through “ways and means”.

These submissions are contained in a press release signed by the Chamber’s Director General, Dr Chinyere Almona and sent to The Eagleonline.

Using the statistics the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), LCCI recalled that food index went up to 24.32% from 23.75% in the same period.

The rise in food prices it said was largely attributed to increases in the prices of yams, potatoes, other tubers, fish, cereals, bread, meat, vegetables, fat, and oil.

Similarly, the non-food index rose to 19.16% in January 2023 from 18.49% recorded in December 2022, while increase in core inflation was as a result of higher prices of solid fuel, lubricants, air transport, liquid fuel and gas.

Almona observed that the development was coming at a time when multidimensional poverty has climbed too high with an unprecedented 133 million Nigerians living below the poverty line (NBS), adding that the impact of rising inflation was far-reaching.

LCCI said the trend “distorts fixed interest rate payments for recipients and payers alike, leaving in its trail disruptions and dislocations in the economy.

“While the monetary authority keeps hiking rates to beat inflation and exchange-rate correction measure, the supply side should also be explored with the same if not more vigour.

“Other contractionary monetary and fiscal policies should be equally deployed to tame inflation.

“The CBN should also check the extent of its monetary financing of the Federal Government through ways and means” the statement advised.