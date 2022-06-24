LCCI hosts public-private dialogue on oil theft, modular refineries

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the premier Chamber of Commerce and a leading voice in the Organized Private Sector (OPS) in Nigeria, is set to hold a Public-Private Dialogue Session to proffer solutions to challenges of crude oil theft in Nigeria.

LCCI announced this in a statement issued Friday by its Head, Corporate Communications, Sunday Osanyintuyi

The Chamber with the support of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited disclosed that the forum will explore the dimension, impact and offer practicable solutions to tackle the menace of crude oil theft.

Osanyintuyi added that the session will articulate factors for creating an enabling environment where local modular refineries can thrive.

The dialogue, according to the statement is scheduled to take place Thursday, June 30 June 2022 by 11 am (WAT) at Commerce House, 1, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It is expected to feature a panel discussion and audience participation so as to allow a balanced expert diagnosis, evaluation, and intervention.

Dr Chinyere Almona, Director General of the LCCI hinted that the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, FNSE is expected to deliver the Keynote address (Public sector) while the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Chikezie Nwosu will deliver the Keynote address (Private sector).

LCCI DG affirmed that leading operators in the oil and gas sector, investors, regulatory institutions and important stakeholders are billed to attend the event.