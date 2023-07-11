LCCI commends Tinubu for recognizing role of Organized Private Sector

828 828

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has applauded President Bola Tinubu‘s appreciation and recognition of the role of the Organized Private Sector in the realization of the socio-economic objectives of Nigeria.

LCCI President/Chairman of Council, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole made these points in a letter to Mr President, regarding the Chamber’s response to some of the moves and policies so far by the Tinubu-led administration.

Olawale-Cole said Tinubu’s moves is a pointer that he recognized the role of the private sector is critical to the achievement of Nigeria’s economic goals of job creation, revenue mobilization, and non-oil export promotion, commending the efforts of the Federal Government FG in formulating policies, national plans, and sectoral interventions toward creating an enabling environment for enhanced national prosperity.

LCCI was established in 1888, making the foremost Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria and West Africa.

In the past 135 years, LCCI has remained the leading voice of the private sector through its sustained Public Policy Advocacy, Stakeholders’ Engagement, and Trade Promotion activities. It has remained a strong advocacy brand that is representative of the yearnings of Nigeria’s business community.

“We have a membership base operating in almost all sectors of the economy and accounts for an estimated 60% of industrial output, 65% of general commerce, and 75% of financial services in Nigeria. Under my leadership, we have held several interactive sessions with policymakers at the Federal, State, and Local Government levels on numerous business, investment, and economic issues.

“The Chamber is the first point of call for visiting foreign diplomats and investors worldwide. We have regularly and consistently hosted numerous inward and outward trade missions that have contributed to investment inflows into the country”, LCCI boss stated.

On revenue services, Asiwaju Olawale-Cole noted with cautious concern the proposed merger of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) into the Nigerian Revenue Services (NRS).

He noted the government’s arguments on the proposed merger, which borders on improving efficiency in collecting all direct and indirect taxes and levies.

He said: “The LCCI supports the Government’s desire to curb the rising cost of governance, its readiness to declare a state of emergency on revenue generation, and its resolve to tackle them headlong. The Government should ensure that implementing the proposed merger does not impede the ease of doing business. It would also be necessary for the Government to ensure that the fallout of the proposed merger, such as staff rationalization, realignment of operating structure, accountability, and transparency, are adequately dealt with.

“While we commend the Government on some of its recent measures to stop wasteful spending, we urge the Administration to halt the revenue leakage of more than $ 5 billion paid as freight to foreign ship owners.

“The Chamber’s perspectives are in tandem with the Government’s need to check the over-bloated and inefficient workforce of the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Regarding the merger, we are willing to nudge the Government to embrace critical stakeholders’ engagement and consultation, which we hope will provide further insights into charter-specific responsibilities and possibilities”.

With respect to the Executive Orders, LCCI Head commended the Government on the action, which he attested will curb arbitrary taxation policies.

Recall that the Orders include: The Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order 2023, Customs Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, 2023, Suspension of the Five-Percent Excise Tax (Telecommunications Services) Order, and the Excise Duty Escalation (locally manufactured products) Order, 2023 are most welcomed.

Also Read:

“While the Finance Act 2023 defers the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23, 2023, to September 1, 2023, the Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order shifts the date for the commencement of the tax changes from March 27, 2023, to August 1, 2023. These new dates align with the 2017 National Tax Policy, which provides a 90-day minimum advance notice.

“The LCCI notes with satisfaction that the Executive Orders demonstrate the listening ear tendency of Your Excellency. They further highlight the Administration’s readiness to strengthen due process, willingness to follow established path, and readiness to uphold collective agreements while at the same time taking into serious consideration their economic growth impacts in general and the organized private sector in particular. They will also lessen the current hardship being faced by the households. With the new dates, the LCCI believes that they will afford the affected sectors enough time to rise to the expectations of the Acts” Olawale-Cole affirmed.

On Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, LCCI stated that the recent appointment of Taiwo Oyedele as Chairman declared it would remove barriers impeding business growth in Nigeria, adding that It was clear by this pronouncement that the President recognizes the importance of a sound fiscal policy environment and an effective taxation system for the functioning of the Government and the economy.

Olawale-Cole said the committee is to focus on expanding the tax net to avoid overburdening existing taxpayers; other issues relating revenue leakages, such as oil theft, should also be properly addressed.

These would ensure that the Government can earn more revenue and that there will be less dependence on internal and external borrowings to fund the budget.

“These efforts will improve Nigeria’s revenue profile and create a more conducive and internationally competitive business environment” LCCI boss restated.

On Organized Private Sector, Olawale-Cole stated that the LCCI, as the voice of the organized private sector, has the capacity, pedigree and stature to support the Government in facilitating the implementation of policy initiatives.

“The issues presented herewith have both policy and institutional implications. We are aware of the many challenges facing our country currently, and we commend all that the Government is doing to resolve these issues and stabilize the economy. We only crave to see more results through efficient and timely implementation.

“The Chamber, under my leadership, is available to work with the Presidency with respect to Policy Formulation and Implementation in the direction of a more robust economy for the nation. We look forward to seeing more policy interventions to promote an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive” Asiwaju Olawale-Cole added.