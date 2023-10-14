LCCI commends CBN on removal of foreign exchange restrictions 

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the removal of the restrictions on 43 items previously banned and its decision to raise dollar supply to meet the demand pressure.

LCCI made the commendation in a press statement signed by its President/Chairman of Council, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole.

Olawale-Cole said It is also noteworthy the commitment of CBN to offset the FX backlog as part of the measures to address the current FX challenge plaguing the market.

“This policy change is expected to reduce the demand pressure on the parallel market and ensure there is a gradual convergence in FX market rates. The LCCI particularly appreciates this stand to promote orderliness and professional conduct by all market participants to ensure market forces determine exchange rates on a willing buyer-willing seller principle.

“Over the years, the Chamber has consistently expressed its concerns about the restrictions in the FX market and its consequences on the divergence of the FX rates. In our opinion, this policy is a market-friendly step towards unifying the exchange rates and is expected to curtail inflationary pressures in the short term” the statement affirmed.

LCCI boss recommended that the CBN should adopt creative financing options for clearing the short to medium-term backlog and establish a mechanism to address forex unification under the current system.

The Chamber believes that the authorities must pursue the right monetary policy reforms to improve the investment climate and boost investor confidence, calling on the CBN to ensure transparency and accountability in banks’ foreign exchange dealings at the investors and exporters windows.