The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry says its Information, Communication, Technology and Telecommunications Expo, a veritable platform for operators and regulators, will be held virtually in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Dr. Muda Yusuf, the Director-General LCCI, made this known in a statement to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

Yusuf said the ICTEL Expo was positioned to be a veritable platform for both operators and regulators to network, showcase and explore with technology to reposition the ICT sector of the economy.

He said the Expo, scheduled to take place virtually on September 22 and 23, has as the theme: “Exploring Opportunities in the Digital Economy.”

He said: “This year’s edition promises to be the best ever in the series, especially with the theme.

“This is intended to create a platform to discuss strategies for economic diversification and business sustainability with particular focus on ICT, especially with the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will also be virtual conferences and exhibitions during the two-day event.”

The D-G said relevant agencies and departments of government would be exhibiting and attending to other exhibitors and participants.

He said some government Ministries, departments and agencies had confirmed participation.

They include the Ministry of Communications and Nigerian Communications Commission.

The Special Guests are the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, and the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta.

Funke Opeke, the Managing Director, MainOne Cable and Chairman, Presidential Committee on National Broadband Plan, is expected to deliver the keynote address on the first day.

While Victor Eburajolo, the Deputy Group Managing Director, Kewalram Group, will be delivering the keynote address on the second day.