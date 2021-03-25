Lazio have confirmed that youth player Daniel Guerini died in a car crash on Wednesday evening in Rome.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder was involved in a two-car collision between a man in a Mercedes and his own car, which was carrying two other 19-year-olds, who both survived.

“Still in disbelief and shocked by the pain, the president, the men and women of Società Sportiva Lazio send their condolences to the family of young Daniel Guerini,” a statement from the club read.

Guerini joined the club from Serie A club Fiorentina in 2020, with the Florentine side also paying tribute to their former charge.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Lazio youngster Daniel Guerini, a member of the Fiorentina youth academy in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

“The thoughts of President Commisso and everyone at the club are with the Guerini family at this extremely difficult time.”

Torino also left a message of commemoration to Guerini.

“A young talent, a dream interrupted too early. Rest in peace Daniel.”