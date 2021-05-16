Lazio have enquired about Crotone striker, Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, known simply as Simy.

While the biggest offer for the Nigerian has come from England, specifically a club from the EFL Championship, the 29-year-old is said to prefer to remain in Italy and continue playing at the highest level.

As Crotone will be relegated to Serie B following a disappointing campaign back in the top flight, Simy looks likely to move on from the club that he joined in the summer of 2016.

So far this season, the attacker, whose contract expires in 2022, has scored 19 goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances.

Overall, he has found the net 65 times and contributed 12 assists for the Rossoblu.

With Lazio securing a UEFA Europa League place next season, they are on the hunt to reinforce their attack with low-cost and quality options, and Simy ticks both of these boxes.

Considering the significant investment in Kosovo international Vedat Muriqi last summer, which has turned out to be a massive failure, Claudio Lotito seems to have taken back control of the club’s transfer market initiatives which could start with Crotone’s star attacker.