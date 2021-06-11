Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is the new manager of Lazio.

The club announced the signing of the former Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus coach with a tweet welcoming him to the Rome club.

Italian media reported that the two sides agreed to a two-year deal earlier in the week.

Sarri succeeds Simone Inzaghi, who left for Inter Milan after five years at Lazio.

Earlier on Wednesday Lazio had teased the appointment of Sarri with a cryptic tweet which showed a hand holding a cigarette, tracksuit tops and a simple drawing of a bank.

Sarri is a former banker and a notorious chain smoker who wears a tracksuit on the sideline.

The appointment continues a tumultuous off-season summer in Italy’s top flight.

So far 12 clubs have changed coaches with only AC Milan and Atalana in the top 10 keeping their coach.

Sarri, 62, became famed for his “Sarriball” at Napoli from 2015-18.

He joined Chelsea where he spent one season, winning the Europa League, his first trophy as a coach, before moving to Juventus in 2019.

In Turin he won Serie A, but was fired last August after one season in charge.

Sarri is a charismatic and colourful coach who has worked his way up from the Italian lower divisions, starting on the benches of tiny Tuscan clubs while retaining his day job as a banker.