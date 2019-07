Lazio has completed the signing of Liverpool striker, Bobby Adekanye.

Adekanye’s four-year contract had been deposited with Lega Serie A.

He joined Lazio in a Bosman deal, after refusing to consider new terms tabled by Liverpool.

Adekanye chose to leave the Reds after failing to make a first team appearance, despite being rated highly inside the club.

The 20-year-old scored three goals and provided two assists for Liverpool’s reserve team last season.