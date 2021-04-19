Members of the Nigerian Bar Association Monday marched to the National Assembly in solidarity with judiciary workers who are protesting financial autonomy.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has commenced a nationwide protest to press home their demands.

At the nation’s capital, the JUSUN workers converged on the gate of the Court of Appeal in Abuja chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards.

Toping the list of demands is the issue of financial autonomy to the judiciary. They are also asking for the payment of peculiar allowances to their members.

JUSUN had since April 6, 2021, left the courts in Nigeria under lock and key because of the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary as the third arm of government.

The union had alleged that the Federal and state governments had over the years, declined to grant financial autonomy to the judiciary.