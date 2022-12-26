Lawyer’s Killing: Gov. Sanwo-Olu vows responsible officer won’t go unpunished

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has vowed that the officer who killed a lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, will not go unpunished.

Sanwo-Olu while condoling the family, friends and associates of the bereaved, expressed “shock and sadness over the mindless shooting of a citizen by a police officer whose primary job function was to protect the same citizen”.

Sanwo-Olu in a tweet said: “I am, therefore, assuring everyone of the state government’s full support and cooperation with the police authorities in their investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the shooting that led to Bolanle’s untimely death, with a view to ensuring that justice is served.

“Our government cannot sit back and watch our citizens killed by the same law enforcers that should ordinarily protect them.”

The governor said he was aware that the Lagos State police command has detained the police officers involved in the shooting incident.

He assured residents that the accused persons will have their day in court and nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served adequately.

“We will ensure that it is done speedily because justice delayed is justice denied,” he said.

The Governor appealed to residents to remain calm and not take the law into their hands on the matter.

He vowed that the government would live up to its responsibilities and get justice for the late Raheem.

“I have studied preliminary reports on the matter and have instructed the appropriate government officers to immediately get on it.

“We must ensure speedy justice for the late Bolanle” Sanwo-Olu restated.





