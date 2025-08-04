Lawyers drag EFCC, NNPCL top brass to court over failed refinery rehabilitation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Chief Financial Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPCL), Dapo Segun, have been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja by human right lawyers seeking the immediate sack, investigation and prosecution of the NNPCL chief Financial officer for his alleged involvement in the failure of the over N5 trillion refinery rehabilitation.

Segun, who is the former Executive Vice President, Downstream, is also alleged to be involved in another N140 billion deal to acquire OVH Energy by the NNPL, which is the subject of ongoing multiple investigations from relevant agencies and the National Assembly.

The plaintiffs, suing under the aegis of Registered Trustees of Rights For All International and led by constitutional lawyer, Okere Kingdom, condemned the lopsided investigation of the refinery rehabilitation that gulped over N5 trillion, alleging that the EFCC may be shielding the NNPL Chief Financial Officer who oversaw the failed rehabilitation.

In the suit, which was brought ex-parte, the group, Rights For All International, listed the EFCC and Dapo Segun, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, as defendants.

Reliefs sought by the group include “A declaration that the failure by the EFCC to investigate the fraudulent conduct or role of the 2nd Respondent, as the Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in connection with the acquisition of the of OVH Energy by the NNPCL and rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt and Warri Refineries, amounts to a refusal/failure of its statutory and/or public duty and therefore constitutes an abuse of powers, ultra vires and bad faith.

It also asked the court for “an order of mandamus directing and compelling the 1st Respondent by its staff, officers, privies, servants or otherwise howsoever described to within 7 days commence investigation of the fraudulent conduct or role of the 2nd Respondent, as the Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in connection with the acquisition of the of OVH Energy by the NNPCL and rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt and Warri Refineries and to publish the Report of the Investigation within 14 days of its conclusion.

Third relief sought by the human right group was for “an order of mandamus directing and compelling the 1st Respondent by its staff, officers, privies, servants or otherwise howsoever described, where the Report of the Investigation discloses commission of any office, to forthwith arrest and prosecute the 2nd Respondent (Dapo Segun) for the economic and financials offences relating to the acquisition of the of OVH Energy by the NNPCL and rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt and Warri Refineries.

Further, the group is asking for “An interim order of court directing the 2nd Respondent (Dapo Segun) to forthwith step aside as the Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and cease the performance of any duty pertaining thereto, tampering with or altering any documents or records material to the investigation into his conduct and/or role in the acquisition of the of OVH Energy by the NNPCL and rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt and Warri Refineries, pending the hearing and determination of the Substantive Motion on Notice for Judicial Review.”

Also Read:

The human right lawyers said it was disturbing that the man who was in charge of the downstream operations of NNPCL was yet to be brought before the law for his role in the failed exercise just as he demanded that the court makes an order mandating the Commission to immediately bring the NNPCL Chief Financial Officer to book.

The plaintiff also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to relieve the Chief Financial Officer of his current appointment so as to forestall possible interference with vital evidence.

The human right lawyers are alleging selective investigation of fraud relating to the repair of refineries by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, (NNPCL) which will ruin the integrity of the process if not immediately fixed.

Meanwhile, another civil society group, Center for Oil and Gas Transparency and Reform, has in a series of videos, raised the alarm over alleged corrupt practices in the repair of Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries by officials of the NNPCL.

Post Views: 2