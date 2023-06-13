Lawyers Alert trains legal professionals on litigating reproductive rights

A non-governmental, Lawyers Alert in partnership with Afya na Haki (Ahaki), has trained legal practitioners in Nigeria on effective and efficient ways of litigating reproductive rights in the country.

The training was part of the implementation of the project, ‘Litigating Reproductive Rights in Nigeria’ funded by Afyna Na Ahaki. The project aims to expand access to reproductive services, reduce reproductive rights prosecutions in the country, through setting precedence, conducting SIL and rapid legal response.

The training held between 25th and 26th of May in Abuja, during which lawyers were equipped with strategies for conducting SIL, relevance of reproductive rights and the Maputo protocol.

The President of Lawyers Alert, Barrister Rommy Mon expressed worry that after being signatory to the Maputo protocol for several years, Nigeria is yet to domesticate the protocol, which denies its enforceability.

He opined that denial of access to Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services, poor quality service, and restrictive laws are among the various violations restricting reproductive rights of individuals in the country.

Consequently, these, he noted have resulted in high maternal deaths, making Nigeria one of the countries with the highest maternal mortalities in the world.

Mon said efforts have since been made to expand the legislation on reproductive rights to align with the Maputo Protocol at the federal and state levels, with little results.

He attributed lack of progress to many factors, such as the inadequate capacity of civil society organisations to recognise and understand reproductive rights, culture/religious bias, and inadequate capacity of lawyers to engage in strategic litigation in this area, and the inadequately sensitised judiciary as concerns SRHR, with specifics to the Maputo protocol.

According to him, one of the ways to address this is to engage progressive and collaborative SRHR litigation towards expanding access to reproductive rights for women and girls in Nigeria.

“Lawyers Alert believes that by building the capacity of lawyers to offer pro bono services on SRHR-related issues, and establishment of a secure and supportive environment wherein women and healthcare workers can freely provide and access reproductive services, the prevalence of SRHR violations will significantly reduce,” Mon noted.

Participants at the training said it broadened their knowledge and strengthened their capacity around SRHR litigation within the country.

Awosemusi Helen Modupe a director, State Ministry of Justice, Oyo state explained that the outcome of the training extends beyond individual cases and contributes to the larger goal of protecting and advancing reproductive rights in Nigeria. More so because the trained lawyers were drawn from different states within the country.