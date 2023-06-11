Lawyer sets agenda for Tinubu, urges appointment of seasoned NSA

Dr Kayode Ajulo, a constitutional lawyer, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to prioritise security, economic development and the unity of Nigeria.

Ajulo said this in a letter to the president in Abuja on Sunday.

In the letter tagged, ”My expectation from President Bola Tinubu Administration”, he tasked the President to remain focused to tackle the hydra-headed problems bedeviling the country.

“All regions of the state should receive adequate security attention and the lives of every citizen should matter and count as against previous administration.

“The NSA should be a seasoned, intelligent and diplomatic chief with ability to coordinate the nation’s security team as well as liaise with diplomatic community effectively,” he said.

He commended Tinubu for the June 1 engagement with the Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies on strengthening the nation’s security.

He said Nigerians were anxiously awaiting the positive effect of the meeting, adding that such meeting without full implementations would amount to nullity.

“It is also expected that the president review the national security architecture and relieve the Service Chiefs of their commission to pave way for new ones, ” he said.

He also enjoined the president to work toward graduating Nigeria from a consumption nation to a producing nation.

This, according to him, should come by way of improved legislation and establishment of other statutes, acts and laws that would enhance infrastructural developments.

He commended the president on the fuel subsidy removal, and advised him to explore the possibility of an alternative transportation system with lesser cost for ease of movement of the people.

He said such should also help in moving agricultural produce from one state to another, adding that the railway option or waterway options should be considered.