Lawyer, other male gang members nabbed for raping only men

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a lawyer and other members of an all-male gang that specialise in rapping on men and dispossessing them of their valuables, Vanguard News is reporting.

This, according to Vanguard News, followed the marching orders of the Command’s Commissioner, CP Adegoke Fayoade.

According to the newspaper, eight members of the gang, including a lawyer, were arrested by the police team, while they are on the trail of others.

The criminals specialise in subjecting their victims to several hours of anal sex after dispossessing them of their properties and cash.

The arrest of the gang members, said to be between ages 23 and 40, was made in Lekki, Ajah and Ikoyi areas of the state.

Giving details of the operational strategies of the gang, police sources said the men usually perpetrate their evil acts by renting living apartments in the highbrow areas of the city, after which they embark on search for their victims.

It was learnt that they normally place notices in strategic areas of the city advertising job vacancies and acting as estate agents.

Sources said desperate job and accommodation seekers who respond to their adverts would be taken to their apartments, usually situated in one of the booming estates, where they are subjected to all kinds of torture with a view to forcing them to release their account details, after which they would be forced into several hours of anal sex by members of the gang.

According to sources, their operational method is to roam around with exotic cars, including high flying SUV’s.

They place fake advertisements in strategic areas of Lekki, Ajah, Banana Island and Ikoyi, after which they also scout around, looking for fine and healthy-looking men.

As soon as they succeed in getting a victim, they drive the person to their apartment where they torture him for hours.

While torturing their victim, they would extract all information about him, including his financial status.

The source further told Vanguard News: “As soon as they are in possession of those personal facts, they swing into action by proceeding to his house or banks to empty his money and other valuables.

“The second round of their operation is to subject their victim to hours of anal sex, which they take turns to have their fill.

“They usually record their exploits on video and later relax to view it while enjoying their loot.”

It was gathered that their criminal exploits were blown open after they succeeded in cornering and maltreating a relation of a Mobile Police Officer.

The enraged officer was said to have gone to one of the police stations at Lekki to lodge the report.

Based on this development, CP Fayoade gave marching orders to his special squad to round up the criminals without delay.

The Special Squad, it was learnt, succeeded in penetrating the gang and rounded up seven of their members, including the lawyer, said to be the oldest member.

Vanguard News reported that during interrogations, members of the gang, who were looking unruffled, stated boldly that their victims were healthy looking young and old men that will satisfy their sexual urge through the anus.

The source said: “They reportedly shocked detectives when they confessed that they had been operating for over three years and that they chose highbrow areas where they could easily track well nourished and endowed men.

“They were boasting to us about how many healthy looking men they have abused through the anus.

“They said they reject men that are not healthy, stating emphatically that they have no business with women.

“After their arrest, we confined them in separate cells so that they would not descend on our male suspects inside the cell.

“However, a few days later, one of them raised the alarm that the oldest member of the gang, who claimed to be a lawyer, was having the same affair with a member of the gang.

“When we accosted him, he said the relationship had been going on since they had been operating as a gang.

“Our greatest problem now is that some members of the devilish gang have escaped and we strongly suspect that they must be carrying on with their devilish criminal acts wherever they are.

“We are spreading our dragnets and we are sure that very soon, we will round all of them up.

“I must state that if not for the swiftness with which our Commissioner directed the operation, many men in Lagos state would have been endangered species by now.”