Lawyer drags poet, Niyi Osundare, to court over slander

A Nigerian lawyer,Toye Akinlade has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja against a renowned poet, Prof. Niyi Osundare in respect of his work titled “My Lord, tell me where to keep your bribe.”.

In a letter to the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Akinlade wrote that the piece of literature published by the Professor is “inciteful, slanderous and capable of inspiring Nigerians negatively”, most importantly law students.

The lawyer quoted verses from the poem such as “Crime pays in this Country,…….Nigeria is a huge Corpse,…….The Law in Nigeria is a Vulture,……” and stated that the poetic work brought Nigeria into disrepute and projects Nigeria in bad light to the International Community.

Filed by the lawyer is an Originating Application with Suit No.: FHC/ABJ/CS/978/2023 between Toye Akinlade Vs. Professor Niyi Osundare & 3 Ors, seeking among other reliefs, an order perpetually restraining Examination Boards such as WAEC, NECO and JAMB from prescribing the poem in their syllabuses and for the Court to place a ban on the poem in academic institutions.