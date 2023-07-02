Lawyer demands prosecution of Naval Ratings for killing ASP

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has demanded the prosecution of two naval ratings, Seaman Nnamani Anointing and OSMTD Onyekachi Egwin, for the murder of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Abiona Hezekiah.

The lawyer made the demand following the alleged refusal of the Nigerian Navy authorities to do the needful by ensuring both men were charged for murder.

According to Effiong, the Nigerian Navy authorities were not ready to charge both men for murder because they “killed Hezekiah while in mufti.”

Effiong, who is vexed by the antics of the Navy, said: “On December 3, 2022, a policeman, ASP Abiona Hezekiah, was reportedly stabbed to death in the Satellite part of Lagos State by two Naval ratings, namely: Seaman Nnamani Anointing, and OSMTD Onyekachi Egwin, during an argument.

“The victim is said to have stopped the Naval ratings who were on a motorcycle when argument ensued. The Lagos State Police Command arrested the two Naval ratings and suspects for investigation and prosecution for the murder of ASP Abiona Hezekiah.

“However, the Nigerian Navy demanded that the officers should be released to them for internal investigation and dismissal from service before they can be prosecuted in the civil court.

“The police released the two suspects as demanded by the Naval authorities.

“More than six months after the suspects were handed over to face a court-martial, the Naval authorities have been playing hide and seek with the case and have refused to take appropriate actions against their personnel.

“They have also not released them to the police. I have spoken with the family of the deceased police officer. They told me that the Nigerian Navy informed them that the Navy cannot take responsibility for the killing of ASP Abiona because the two Naval ratings were not on their uniforms when they committed the crime.

“This is very tragic and unfortunate. I disagree with the posture of the Naval authorities on this case. A military personnel is subject to both service law and the civil courts.

“Any action taken by a member of the Armed Forces that is capable of bringing disrepute to the Service, is an offense under the Armed Forces Act. I call on the new Chief of Naval Staff to urgently look into this case and ensure that justice is done. This injustice is unacceptable.

“ASP Abiona Hezekiah was one of the police officers that received a commendation letter from former Governor (Akinwunmi) Ambode with the sum of N250,000 for recovering and returning the sum of N5 million that fell off from a bullion van around Alausa in Ikeja. His family deserves justice.”