Lawyer asks AGF to drop charges against #EndBadGovernance protesters

A human rights lawyer based in Abuja, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has written to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, regarding the ordeal of ten #EndBadGovernance protesters who are facing treason charges filed by the Federal Government.

Olajengbesi, in his letter received by the AGF’s office on Tuesday, stated that criminalizing young demonstrators who protested against hunger and poor governance in Nigeria in August is an affront to the rule of law.

According to him, the right to peaceful assembly and protest is fundamental to any democratic society, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution and protected by international human rights agreements to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“To criminalise citizens for exercising their legitimate right to dissent through peaceful protest not only constitutes a breach of these legal protections but also tarnishes Nigeria’s standing on the global stage,” he said.

Olajengbesi criticized the government’s approach as counterproductive and detrimental to democratic ideals and free expression.

Also Read:

He thereby urged Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to uphold citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly and expression.

“It is incumbent upon us to prevent the normalization of criminalizing lawful dissent, which undermines the democratic fabric of our society.

“Historically, governments that have resorted to such heavy-handed tactics have invariably eroded their legitimacy in the eyes of both the citizenry and the international community.

“I have faith in your unwavering dedication to justice and the rule of law, and I am confident that your intervention will help realign the government’s approach towards a more just and democratic course.

“Therefore, I earnestly appeal to you to ensure that all charges against the arrested protesters are immediately rescinded and that they are released without further delay.

It is vital that we uphold the rule of law and refrain from punitive actions against those who merely seek to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights,” Olajengbesi stated.

Post Views: 0