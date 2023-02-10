Lawrence Okolie to defend World title in Manchester

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie will defend his title versus New Zealand’s David Light at Manchester’s AO Arena on March 25.

BOXXER and Sky Sports announced the event on Wednesday.

Light enters the contest as mandatory challenger for Okolie after the New Zealander overcame Brandon Vlanton via split-decision two months ago.

The WBO however called an immediate purse bid for the bout in December following a dispute regarding Okolie’s contractual situation with Matchroom Boxing.

Heavyweight Frazer Clarke clashes with Detroit’s Rydell Booker elsewhere on the card.

Super-lightweight Jack Catterall and featherweight Karriss Artingstall will also feature.

BOXXER were initially planning to stage an event in Liverpool on the same night but that no longer appears to be the case.