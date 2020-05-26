Samuel Aleke, the younger brother of the Member representing Ebonyi North West in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Aleke, has been found dead in his car boot along the ever busy Nkwagu axis of Abakaliki/Afikpo Expressway.

The spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Loveth Odah, on Tuesday confirmed the development to newsmen.

Samuel, who already has three kids from his pregnant wife, was said to have left his house on Saturday evening and did not return until his body was discovered in the booth of his car on Sunday.

He was said to have left the house to refill a gas cylinder.

However, after waiting for several hours and Samuel was not reachable, his pregnant wife raised the alarm, which led to a search for him.

By the time he was found on Sunday, he had several marks of injuries on his body.

Odah confirmed that the corpse of Samuel was recovered by the police.

She said that the police was told he went to collect a phone earpiece and purchase recharge card.

She said there was no gas cylinder in his car when his body was discovered.

Odah said the body had been deposited in a morgue, adding that the police will fish out those who killed Samuel.