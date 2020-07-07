Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday engaged in a shouting match over the move to impeach the Deputy Governor of the State, Agboola Ajayi.

Trouble began early in the day on Tuesday as 14 of the lawmakers began the move to impeach Ajayi, who deflected two weeks ago from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Those in favour of the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, had served the notice on the Deputy Governor and wanted to go ahead with the move.

However, those against the move said the the proponents did not have the requisite number to actualise the move.

They argued that since the proponents needed two-third of the lawmakers to achieve the impeachment plot, the required number should be at least 18 to sign the impeachment letter and not 14.

The argument was extended to the press when three of the lawmakers took themselves up.

Ajayi had fallen out with the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the last few months.