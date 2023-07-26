Lawmakers hold candlelight for murdered colleague in Enugu

828 828

Lawmakers in Enugu State, under the aegis of the Forum of 260 Ward Councillors in the state, on Tuesday held a candlelight procession in honour of late Sylvester Ofunwa.

The Councillor representing Eha-Ulo Ward in Nsukka Local Government Area was killed on July 16, 2023.

Ofunwa was murdered by suspected hoodlums at his home-town in Eha-Alumona community.

Addressing newsmen after the prayers and candlelight procession of hundreds of councilors in Enugu, the Coordinator of the Forum, Chief Nnamdi Odo, said that councilors gathered to mourn “the gruesome killing of an honorable councillor last week”.

According to Odo: “Our departed colleague, Ofunwa, until his death, was a great crusader for justice and community development.

“The 260 ward Councillors in Enugu State also used this mourning gathering to pray for His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, and for the success of his administration, especially in the area of security.

“We commend the state government’s efforts in ending the menace of sit-at-home in the state.

“We pledge our support in mobilising our wards to key into this fight, aimed at restoring the economy of our state.”

Odo, who is also the spokesman of the Forum, said the councillors were also begging for improved welfare for councillors, especially due to the current economic hardship.

He said: “The monthly take-home and allowances of Councillors do not reflect the present situation of the country.

“The burden of the political ward falls on us with our meagre salaries.”

The Coordinator said that the councillors commend the state Commissioner of Police and all the security agencies in the state for their speedy response in investigating the murder case of Ofunwa.

He said: “The Forum equally implores them to speed up action to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Finally, we call on the Commissioner of Police to beef up security in our various political wards in the state.”