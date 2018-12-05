Lawmakers advocate more funding for Nigerian Navy

The House of Representatives Committee on the Nigerian Navy on Wednesday said it would ensure the Navy is adequately funded to discharge its constitutional roles and responsibilities.

The Committee Chairman, Abdussamad Dasuki, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen at Nigerian Navy Ship WEY, in Navy Town, Ojo, during a one day oversight visit.

He promised to meet with other committee members, with a view to appropriating more funds for the navy.

Dasuki said: “We are here as part of our constitutional responsibilities for oversight functions.

“We started this last week at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, where we looked at the books with regards to the 2018 appropriation.

“We have seen most of the projects. Today, we are here at the Western Naval Command, Lagos, to see on ground what we saw on paper.

“We have seen a couple of projects – construction at the new stadium at the Navy Town and accommodation for officers. We were also on board the new ships acquired by the Nigerian Navy.”

Dasuki said the committee was impressed with what was on ground, adding that the Navy was working based on the fund releases made available to it.

He said: “I think we have to tell our colleagues in the house to make sure that the Armed Forces in particular, get more financial support.

“This will ensure that they carry out their responsibilities and complete most of the ongoing projects.”

Dasuki, however, commended the navy for its high level of professionalism saying that the house had received the least petition from the navy.

He said: “In the House of Representatives, the Nigerian Navy has the least petitions among the military and paramilitary agencies and I think this is due to professionalism in the service.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the ratings and officers for their civil-military relationship.

“We appreciate that and we want the Chief of the Naval Staff and his men to sustain the high tempo of the relationship.

“I also commend you for the protection of the Exclusive Economic Zones and other critical infrastructures like the pipelines.”

Earlier, the Flag Officer Command, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Obed Ngalabak led the Committee Chairman to inspect the quarter guard.

On his part, Ngalabak said there was no doubt that the navy deserved adequate funding to carry out its functions and responsibilities.

He said: “It is obvious we need more funding, considering the standpoint of the committee chairman.

“I am happy he has promised to talk to the relevant people to get more funding for us.”

On ensuring the waterways remained safe for economic activities, the FOC assured Lagos residence not to panic, that the waterways would remain safe.