The House of Representatives member representing Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency of Kano State, Hon. Shamsideen Bello on Sunday visited victims of flood in Huguma and Faruruwa communities in Takai Local Government Area of the state.

Bello who said he was touched at the level of destruction wrecked by the flood which occurred on June 21, also commiserate with the victims.

While recalling extent of the destruction, he said “Rain has destroyed an inter-state road which leads to Bauchi and used by over 30,000 residents of Faruruwa community”.

He added: “I have sent letters to National Emergency Management Agency to request for intervention and motion has also been filed at the National Assembly in respect of the flood.”

One of the flood victims, Habiba Nasiru, a mother of six, whose house was washed away by the flood, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria pleaded with government to help them with immediate shelter and food stuff.

Another victim, Idris Uba, pleaded that the distribution of relief materials and financial assistance should come without delay and should not be politicised.

In the same vein, the Ward Head of Huguma, Malam Mustapha Madaki said about 30 houses had been brought down by the flood leading to displacement of over 100 people.

He expressed delight over the visit of the lawmaker and requested him to fast track help to the victims from NEMA.

Madaki also called on the Kano State Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency to visit the area and make available relief supports for the affected people.