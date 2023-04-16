Lawmaker to Tinubu: Increase budgetary allocation to creative industry

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Shina Peller (Accord-Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa), has urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to increase the budgetary allocation to the creative industry in the 2024 Appropriation Bill for optimal performance on assumption of office.

He is also the Ayedero of Yorubaland and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s famous nightclub, Club Quilox, Lagos.

Petter made the plea in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan.

The lawmaker had in a motion recently moved on the floor of the House called for an urgent need to strengthen the nation’s creative industry.

Peller said the creative industry has globally became a driver of employment, economic growth, innovation and social cohesion.

He said that Nigeria’s creative industry had contributed significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, offering legitimate employment to people and making it the second largest employer of labour after agriculture.

He said: “As Nigeria transitions into a new government, I urge the incoming administration to increase the budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Information and Culture in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

“This increment would ensure optimal performance in the nation’s creative industry.

“To move this sector forward, we need young and vibrant youths to churn out policy reforms that can drive growth and development as well as attract investment opportunities.”

The lawmaker urged Tinubu to strengthen the industry by giving it support in the areas of access to finance, skills and capacity development.

Peller also called for support to the industry in the area of infrastructure, intellectual property protection, royal control, development of creative clusters and international strategy among others.

The lawmaker had in his motion adopted by the House observed that Nigeria’s film sector, popularly known as Nollywood, was one of the most lucrative and active creative industries.

Peller said the film sector contributed about two per cent to the country’s GDP, generating annual revenue of N208 billion.

He said the Nigerian music sector, which produces over 550 albums annually, must be strengthened to aid the country’s economic growth.

The lawmaker listed the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy), David Adedeji Adeleke (Davido) and others as major actors in the Nigerian music industry.

Peller said the above-listed musicians were making the country proud globally with their record-breaking feats.

He added: “At the global level, the late Afrobeat creator, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, is perhaps the most iconic musician to have come out of Nigeria until recently when we have Burna Boy.

“Burna Boy, the Nigerian singer and song writer won best international Act at the 2019 BET Awards and was also nominated for the best world music Album at 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

“He also won Best International act at the 2021 BET Awards. Recently, top Nigerian Artist Davido’s album titled ‘Timeless’ has featured over 10 million user-generated playlists on Spotify.

“Also, the album had over 12 million streams in 24 hours, this was the first time an album would achieve such a feat.”

The lawmaker also owns Aquila Records, a music record label which had dropped many hits even before he ventured into politics.

Among them were: Ayepo by Airboy featuring Burnaboy, Slow whyne by Que Peller, Werey Re Rmx by Base One, Believe by Naomi Peller and Oni Reason by Tillaman featuring Davido.

The lawmaker had been an advocate, supporter and sponsor of youth-driven initiatives, especially through his NGO, Lead Generation Initiative.

He had through his LGI successfully trained more than 1,700 young Nigerians on effective leadership skills, strategic communication, civic responsibility, active citizenship and nation building.

Peller said that the 1,700 beneficiaries had successfully trained no fewer than 1,000 others through the train-the-trainer model.