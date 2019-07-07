Hon. Dennis Idahosa has sued for peace among warring factions in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

Idahosa, who represents Ovia Federal Constituency, made the call while fielding questions from newsmen on Sunday in Benin.

He said that the crisis, which had created wide gap among party faithful, had not only become a threat to the consolidation of democracy in the state, but the development of the state as well.

While noting that it is only in an atmosphere of peace that the progress and development of the state could be achieved, he appealed to all lovers of the state, to ensure that an end is put to the contending issues.

Idahosa, who did not blame any person or group in particular for the crisis, warned those whose intention is to continually feast from the crisis to remember that the ordinary people would be at the receiving end.

The lawmaker commended steps so far taken by the traditional rulers in the state, led by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, towards ending the crisis.

He stated: “This is what we should all be emulating; to work to see to the end of it rather than fueling it or taking sides.

“İ am quite aware that there must be disagreement for a better understanding to take place, but not one that should degenerate into name calling on the pages of newspapers and social media platforms.

“Like one big family, irrespective of the position we might have taken on this matter, we must ensure that all the contending issues are settled amicably, especially if we are genuinely concerned about the development of our state.

“I dare say that Governor Godwin Obaseki needs a friendly environment to continue with his developmental strides in the state.

“Likewise, our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole needs a conducive environment to continue to superintend over the affairs of our great party at national level.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there have been contending issues among members of the APC in the state, with some taking side with the governor while others have pitched their tents with Oshiomhole.

The crisis however got to a boiling point when nine members-elect of the state House of Assembly were inaugurated, leaving others perceived to be loyal to Oshiomhole out.

İn order to ensure peace, traditional rulers in the state, led by Oba Ewuare II had last week met with President Muhammadu Buhari, calling for his urgent intervention in the crisis.