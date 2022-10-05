Lawmaker recruits 105 temporary teachers to boost education in Kano

A member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Labaran Madari (Warawa-APC), has recruited 105 temporary teachers to boost education in his constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Madari presented appointment letters to the newly recruited teachers on Wednesday in Warawa.

He said that the gesture was to shore up the number of teachers and reduce unemployment in the community.

The lawmaker, who is also the Majority Leader commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the introduction of free and compulsory education in the state.

Madari added that there was the urgent need to contribute his quota to the success of the policy.

The Assembly man said that he was part of the team that championed the introduction of free and compulsory education by Ganduje.

Madari said that he had constructed 35 blocks of classrooms and 11 toilets in primary, secondary and islamiyya schools.

The majority leader further added he provided learning and instructional materials, as well completion of girls secondary school, Warawa, among others.

“I want to assure you of my commitment to protect your interest in the assembly towards providing the dividend of democracy,” he explained.

Madari said that a;;pwances will be paid to the teachers every month and follow up would be done to ensure they were absorbed by the state government as permanent and pensionable teachers.

The Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Ya’u Yan’shana, who described the program as timely, commended the lawmaker for the gesture.

The Commissioner reiterated the commitment of the state government to the provision of free and compulsory education.

He urged wealthy individuals to contribute their quota by employing teachers for their communities.

The Executive Chairman, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Danlami Hayyo, reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to train and retrain the new teachers to achieve the desired objectives.

Hayyo said that the intervention would go a long way in boosting basic education, adding that the educational sector needs more of such efforts.

The Education Secretary, Warawa Local Government Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris said that cluster sampling was used to select competent NCE holders, across 15 wards in the Local Government Area.