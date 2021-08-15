Lawmaker mourns Joda

The Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon.( Dr.) Yusuf Buba-Yakub, has commiserated with the family of the late elder statesman, Ahmed Joda, who died at the age of 91.

Buba-Yakub described the passing of the politician and astute administrator as “the loss of an institution in human frame.”

In a statement by Nkem Anyata-Lafia, his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs in Abuja, the lawmaker also described his death as a great loss.

Buba-Yakub, who represents Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency, said, “the late super permanent secretary and nonagenarian was yet to empty himself of the wealth of experience and repository of diverse knowledge and extra-ordinary leadership skills and talent for which he was highly renowned before the cold hands of death snatched him away from all those who ought to have benefitted from his profound leadership administrative gifts.”

The legislator commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa State, the chairman and members of the Adamawa State Traditional Council, the immediate family of the deceased and, indeed, the Federal Government on the loss of a man who, he said, in over the past five decades had given the best of himself and time to the development of the Nigerian nation, our people and our bureaucracy.

“As a fresh Admin or Information Officer in Nigeria’s civil service, one of the very first names you will hear and learn to quickly internalise is that of the legendary Ahmed Joda.

“For some of us, who ventured early into several fields of life, either in search of learning, public service experience or political exposure, Baba Ahmed Joda’s name was the benchmark for quality performance and optimum competency across the aforementioned areas.

“In fact, the late Super Permanent Secretary bestrode the entire public service, from State to Federal, like the proverbial colossus, while mentoring and training several of today’s leaders, who never met him in person in the route of service to fatherland.

“It is, therefore, no wonder that Baba Joda, even at a very ripe age was on different occasions at the centre of transition from one administration to another in the history of our nation’s democratic leadership.

“We will not only miss his political sagacity, but his administrative and journalistic prowess at a time the values that drove the above in his day are quite lacking in today’s Nigeria,” he said.